Kirti Patel Triumphs: Masterful Moves in Chess Tournament

Woman Candidate Master Kirti Patel clinched a crucial victory against Dhairya Yadav, displaying her exceptional skills at the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating tournament. Her commanding play was the highlight of the event on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Chris Isaiah secured a win over Janhavi Soneji in a fiercely contested match. Meanwhile, Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi both delivered convincing performances, defeating their respective opponents, Parv Hakani and Dhruv Patel.

The tournament featured closely fought games

