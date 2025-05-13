Left Menu

Kirti Patel Triumphs: Masterful Moves in Chess Tournament

Woman Candidate Master Kirti Patel showcased her chess prowess by defeating Dhairya Yadav in the All India Chess Masters tournament. Other notable wins included Chris Isaiah overcoming Janhavi Soneji and victories for Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi. The tournament saw intense matches and commendable performances from participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Woman Candidate Master Kirti Patel clinched a crucial victory against Dhairya Yadav, displaying her exceptional skills at the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating tournament. Her commanding play was the highlight of the event on Tuesday.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Chris Isaiah secured a win over Janhavi Soneji in a fiercely contested match. Meanwhile, Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi both delivered convincing performances, defeating their respective opponents, Parv Hakani and Dhruv Patel.

The tournament featured closely fought games, with results including: Dhruv Patel's loss to Yash Kapadi, Parv Hakani falling to Darsh Shetty, and deeper into the lineup, Dhairya Yadav conceding to Kirti Patel's mastery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

