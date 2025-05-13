Left Menu

BCCI Pressures Foreign Boards for IPL Return Amidst Safety Concerns

The BCCI and IPL franchises are urging foreign boards to ensure player returns for the league's resumption on May 17, following the India-Pakistan military hostilities. There's uncertainty around player participation due to safety concerns, especially for players from Australia and England. Discussions with foreign boards continue.

Updated: 13-05-2025 19:59 IST

The BCCI and IPL franchises are intensifying efforts to ensure foreign players return for the league resumption on May 17 despite lingering safety concerns after recent India-Pakistan hostilities.

The BCCI has tasked IPL COO Hemang Amin with addressing player concerns, engaging Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board in discussions to ensure smooth player participation.

With the IPL's new schedule in place, teams are negotiating with foreign players about their availability as military tensions de-escalate, ensuring a safe return to India for the resumption of the world's premier T20 league.

