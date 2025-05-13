Left Menu

Uruguayan Stars Face Uphill Battle: Court Rejects Appeal Over Fan Clash

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed the appeal by five Uruguay players, including Darwin Núñez, against their bans following a brawl with fans after a Copa America match last year. The court ruled out self-defense, confirming the players' actions were aggressive and unjustified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lausanne | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:21 IST
The highest legal body in sports has ruled against five Uruguay international football players who appealed their suspension imposed after an altercation with fans. Sport's Court of Arbitration delivered a decisive verdict, dismissing claims of self-defense following a Copa America semifinal in North Carolina last year.

Among the sanctioned players are notable footballers Darwin Núñez from Liverpool, Ronald Araújo of Barcelona, and José María Giménez from Atletico Madrid. The South American soccer body, CONMEBOL, had placed bans of three to five games on these players post-brawl.

The judgment has immediate implications for Uruguay's World Cup qualifying efforts, with key games looming. Uruguay, currently third in their qualifying group under coach Marcelo Bielsa, looks to rebalance from this setback as they vie for a spot in the 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

