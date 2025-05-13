Left Menu

Lionesses Ready for Nations League with Star Returns

Key players Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, and Lauren Hemp rejoin the England squad for the Nations League games against Portugal and Spain. As they recover from surgeries, their return is crucial for Sarina Wiegman's team ahead of the European Championship. Injured Lauren James remains a concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:39 IST
Lionesses Ready for Nations League with Star Returns

In a significant boost for the England women's football team, key players Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, and Lauren Hemp have rejoined the squad ahead of critical Nations League matches against Portugal and Spain. Their return comes as a relief for the Lionesses, aiming to solidify their squad before the European Championship, which commences in seven weeks.

Both Greenwood and Hemp, affiliated with Manchester City, alongside Bayern Munich midfielder Stanway, faced uncertainty for the summer Euros due to knee surgeries undergone in recent months. Addressing their return, head coach Sarina Wiegman expressed optimism, emphasizing the importance of these players being match-ready.

Setbacks do persist, however, as Chelsea's forward Lauren James will miss the Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury, poring over recovery to join the Euros. Wins in the upcoming games are crucial for ensuring England's place in the Nations League knockout phase in October.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025