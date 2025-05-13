Lionesses Ready for Nations League with Star Returns

In a significant boost for the England women's football team, key players Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, and Lauren Hemp have rejoined the squad ahead of critical Nations League matches against Portugal and Spain. Their return comes as a relief for the Lionesses, aiming to solidify their squad before the European Championship, which commences in seven weeks.

Both Greenwood and Hemp, affiliated with Manchester City, alongside Bayern Munich midfielder Stanway, faced uncertainty for the summer Euros due to knee surgeries undergone in recent months. Addressing their return, head coach Sarina Wiegman expressed optimism, emphasizing the importance of these players being match-ready.

Setbacks do persist, however, as Chelsea's forward Lauren James will miss the Nations League matches due to a hamstring injury, poring over recovery to join the Euros. Wins in the upcoming games are crucial for ensuring England's place in the Nations League knockout phase in October.

