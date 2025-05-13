Left Menu

Casper van Uden's Dazzling Stage Win at Giro d'Italia

Dutch cyclist Casper van Uden triumphed in stage four of the Giro d'Italia with an impressive sprint finish. Despite initial competition from Francisco Munoz, Uden managed to outpace compatriots Olav Kooij and Maikel Zijlaard. Meanwhile, Mads Pedersen retained the pink jersey despite a mid-race crash involving his teammate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:11 IST
Casper van Uden's Dazzling Stage Win at Giro d'Italia
Giro d'Italia

In a stunning turn of events at the Giro d'Italia, Dutchman Casper van Uden clinched victory in the fourth stage. Defying the odds, he surged past fellow countrymen Olav Kooij and Maikel Zijlaard to cross the finish line first in a gripping sprint showdown.

The race, a flat 189-km path from Alberobello to Lecce, saw an early challenge from Francisco Munoz of Polti VisitMalta. Munoz ambitiously broke away from the peloton early, maintaining a lead for over 130 km before being reeled in with 56 km to go, setting the stage for a thrilling bunch sprint.

Despite a crash that impacted his teammate, Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek showed resilience. He navigated his way back to the forefront, finishing fourth and successfully maintaining possession of the pink jersey, which he reclaimed during stage three.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025