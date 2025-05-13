Casper van Uden's Dazzling Stage Win at Giro d'Italia

In a stunning turn of events at the Giro d'Italia, Dutchman Casper van Uden clinched victory in the fourth stage. Defying the odds, he surged past fellow countrymen Olav Kooij and Maikel Zijlaard to cross the finish line first in a gripping sprint showdown.

The race, a flat 189-km path from Alberobello to Lecce, saw an early challenge from Francisco Munoz of Polti VisitMalta. Munoz ambitiously broke away from the peloton early, maintaining a lead for over 130 km before being reeled in with 56 km to go, setting the stage for a thrilling bunch sprint.

Despite a crash that impacted his teammate, Mads Pedersen of Lidl-Trek showed resilience. He navigated his way back to the forefront, finishing fourth and successfully maintaining possession of the pink jersey, which he reclaimed during stage three.

