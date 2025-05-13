Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Semi-Finals Berth

Jasmine Paolini made history by becoming the first Italian woman since 2014 to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open. She achieved this feat by overcoming Russian world number 11 Diana Shnaider in a thrilling match that highlighted her resilience and determination.

The match began with Paolini leading 4-0 in the first set, only for Shnaider to force a tiebreak that she dominated. Undeterred, Paolini made a stunning comeback in the second set, winning six consecutive games after trailing 4-0, and ultimately securing her place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Carlos Alcaraz battled through a challenging match to defeat Karen Khachanov and advance to his first quarter-finals at the event. Despite dropping a set, Alcaraz showcased his skill and tenacity, emerging victorious in a hard-fought three-set encounter.

