Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Semi-Finals Berth

Jasmine Paolini reached the Italian Open semi-finals, becoming the first Italian woman to do so since 2014. She defeated Russian Diana Shnaider in a gripping three-set match. In the men's draw, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarter-finals with a hard-fought victory over Karen Khachanov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 21:37 IST
Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Semi-Finals Berth
Jasmine Paolini
  • Country:
  • Italy

Jasmine Paolini made history by becoming the first Italian woman since 2014 to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open. She achieved this feat by overcoming Russian world number 11 Diana Shnaider in a thrilling match that highlighted her resilience and determination.

The match began with Paolini leading 4-0 in the first set, only for Shnaider to force a tiebreak that she dominated. Undeterred, Paolini made a stunning comeback in the second set, winning six consecutive games after trailing 4-0, and ultimately securing her place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, in the men's category, Carlos Alcaraz battled through a challenging match to defeat Karen Khachanov and advance to his first quarter-finals at the event. Despite dropping a set, Alcaraz showcased his skill and tenacity, emerging victorious in a hard-fought three-set encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025