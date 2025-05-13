Jasmine Paolini's Historic Italian Open Semi-Finals Berth
Jasmine Paolini reached the Italian Open semi-finals, becoming the first Italian woman to do so since 2014. She defeated Russian Diana Shnaider in a gripping three-set match. In the men's draw, Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the quarter-finals with a hard-fought victory over Karen Khachanov.
- Country:
- Italy
Jasmine Paolini made history by becoming the first Italian woman since 2014 to reach the semi-finals of the Italian Open. She achieved this feat by overcoming Russian world number 11 Diana Shnaider in a thrilling match that highlighted her resilience and determination.
The match began with Paolini leading 4-0 in the first set, only for Shnaider to force a tiebreak that she dominated. Undeterred, Paolini made a stunning comeback in the second set, winning six consecutive games after trailing 4-0, and ultimately securing her place in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile, in the men's category, Carlos Alcaraz battled through a challenging match to defeat Karen Khachanov and advance to his first quarter-finals at the event. Despite dropping a set, Alcaraz showcased his skill and tenacity, emerging victorious in a hard-fought three-set encounter.
(With inputs from agencies.)