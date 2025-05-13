ESFI Unveils NESC25 to Propel India Towards Esports Superpower Status

The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has announced the commencement of the National Esports Championship 2025 (NESC25), aimed at selecting India's representatives for the prestigious 17th World Esports Championship (WEC), organized by the International Esports Federation (IESF). Additionally, ESFI has confirmed the roster for India's participation in the BRICS Esports Championship 2025, with Gurashish "Soul" Singh and Shubham Khorwal competing in Tekken 8.

The annual IESF tournament is a highlight on the international esports calendar, showcasing elite talent globally. NESC25 kicked off online qualifiers on May 22 for games like Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) and DOTA 2, with registration open until May 19 and live streams available on ESFI's YouTube channel. Excluding eFootball from the lineup, the previous NESC winner will enter the WEC directly. According to ESFI Director Lokesh Suji, recent international success has boosted India's esports profile, with NESC25 designed to maintain competitive momentum.

Parallel to WEC prep, the finalized Indian squad at the BRICS Esports Championship 2025 will compete in Moscow from May 28 to June 3. Gurashish "Soul" Singh secured his place after intense qualifiers. Attending countries include China, South Africa, and others. Despite past accolades, Singh sees NESC25 as his inaugural major win. ESFI's role in events like the Asian Games and Commonwealth Esports Championship underlines its drive for global presence.

