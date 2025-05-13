Wrestling Icon Kyle Snyder Caught in Prostitution Sting

In a surprising turn of events, Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, hailed as one of the U.S.'s most triumphant wrestlers, has been arrested in a Columbus prostitution sting. Court records show that the 29-year-old faces charges of engaging in prostitution.

Snyder, who made history as the youngest American wrestler to clinch Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games, further earned a silver medal in Tokyo, cementing his status as a wrestling legend. His career highlights also include three NCAA titles at Ohio State and three world championships.

The arrest comes just as the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, with Hulk Hogan as its commissioner, had announced Snyder's addition to its ranks last week. The league plans to host its inaugural event on August 30 in Cleveland.

(With inputs from agencies.)