Left Menu

Wrestling Icon Kyle Snyder Caught in Prostitution Sting

Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder was arrested in a prostitution sting in Columbus. The 29-year-old, known as one of the most successful wrestlers in U.S. history, was charged with engaging in prostitution. Messages seeking his comment were not returned. Snyder is a celebrated athlete with numerous accolades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Columbus | Updated: 13-05-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 22:37 IST
Wrestling Icon Kyle Snyder Caught in Prostitution Sting
  • Country:
  • United States

In a surprising turn of events, Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder, hailed as one of the U.S.'s most triumphant wrestlers, has been arrested in a Columbus prostitution sting. Court records show that the 29-year-old faces charges of engaging in prostitution.

Snyder, who made history as the youngest American wrestler to clinch Olympic gold at the 2016 Rio Games, further earned a silver medal in Tokyo, cementing his status as a wrestling legend. His career highlights also include three NCAA titles at Ohio State and three world championships.

The arrest comes just as the Real American Freestyle wrestling league, with Hulk Hogan as its commissioner, had announced Snyder's addition to its ranks last week. The league plans to host its inaugural event on August 30 in Cleveland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025