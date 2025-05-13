Chess Titans Clash: Praggnanandhaa Holds Joint Lead

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa engaged in a strategic battle with Poland's Duda Jan-Krzysztof, resulting in a draw that allowed him to maintain a joint lead with 3.5 points at the Superbet Chess Classics. This tournament forms a part of the grand chess tour.

Praggnanandhaa, playing with the black pieces in an English opening, effectively countered Duda's early tactical plays. Despite Duda's bold attempt to sacrifice his queen for a rook and minor piece, Praggnanandhaa's solid defense led to a stalemate by the end. The draw ensured that neither player could make significant headway.

Elsewhere, USA's Fabiano Caruana made an intense effort to outmaneuver local favorite Deac Bogdan-Daniel with a piece sacrifice, ultimately having to settle for a draw. Similarly, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, another overnight leader, quickly drew his game with Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov.

