Star-Studded Showdown: Schauffele, McIlroy, And Scheffler Lead PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele begins his PGA Championship title defence at Quail Hollow Club, joining Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler in a headline-grabbing group. They are among the world's top golfers, with Schauffele seeking to repeat his 2019 win. The event includes other notable players striving for major victories and career Grand Slams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 01:49 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 01:49 IST
Xander Schauffele is poised to defend his PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow Club this Thursday. Joining Schauffele are Masters champion Rory McIlroy and top-ranking Scottie Scheffler, creating a field of elite competitors.

Schauffele, ranked third globally, aspires to become the first back-to-back PGA winner since Brooks Koepka in 2019. McIlroy enters his first major since completing a career Grand Slam, and Scheffler, aiming for his season's second victory, boasts four top-10 finishes in his PGA Championship appearances.

The competition includes a host of golfing stars, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Gary Woodland. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth chases a career Grand Slam against formidable opponents like Patrick Reed. With other former champions like Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa in the mix, the championship promises dramatic showdowns.

