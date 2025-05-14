Star-Studded Showdown: Schauffele, McIlroy, And Scheffler Lead PGA Championship

Xander Schauffele is poised to defend his PGA Championship title at Quail Hollow Club this Thursday. Joining Schauffele are Masters champion Rory McIlroy and top-ranking Scottie Scheffler, creating a field of elite competitors.

Schauffele, ranked third globally, aspires to become the first back-to-back PGA winner since Brooks Koepka in 2019. McIlroy enters his first major since completing a career Grand Slam, and Scheffler, aiming for his season's second victory, boasts four top-10 finishes in his PGA Championship appearances.

The competition includes a host of golfing stars, such as Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, and Gary Woodland. Meanwhile, Jordan Spieth chases a career Grand Slam against formidable opponents like Patrick Reed. With other former champions like Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa in the mix, the championship promises dramatic showdowns.

