Scottie Scheffler Braces for Rain-Soaked PGA Championship

Scottie Scheffler is unfazed by the adverse weather conditions that have disrupted preparations for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Despite heavy rainfall causing delays and barring spectators, Scheffler, the world number one, remains confident and focused on the upcoming tournament.

Thanks to his familiarity with Quail Hollow—having played in the Presidents Cup—Scheffler feels at ease despite the wet conditions making the course longer. He emphasizes the importance of adapting to the greens and bunkers while leveraging his skill set to maintain his competitive edge.

Fresh from a record-equalling performance at TPC Craig Ranch, Scheffler aims to build on that momentum alongside fellow competitors Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. Despite previous setbacks, like hand surgery from a cooking mishap, Scheffler is determined to show results from his hard work this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)