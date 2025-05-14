Australia's Opening Conundrum: Who Will Partner Khawaja?

Australia's cricket team is grappling with uncertainty in their opening partnership ahead of the World Test Championship final. The retirement of stalwart David Warner has left Usman Khawaja without a settled partner.

Chief selector George Bailey hinted at more flexibility in the role, suggesting that multiple players could fill the position. The selection has seen a revolving door of partners, with Steve Smith returning to the middle order and Nathan McSweeney being excluded.

Travis Head and Sam Konstas remain in the mix, alongside all-rounder Cameron Green, post-surgery. The possibility of Marnus Labuschagne stepping into the opening spot is also being considered as Australia gears up to defend their title.

