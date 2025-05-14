Left Menu

Rory McIlroy's Australian Open Comeback: A Decade in the Making

Rory McIlroy, the Masters champion, is set to return to Australia for the first time in over a decade to compete in the Australian Open on Melbourne's prestigious sandbelt courses. His participation marks a significant commitment to the global game as he seeks another Stonehaven Cup victory.

Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • Australia

Rory McIlroy, fresh off his Masters triumph, has announced his much-anticipated return to the Australian golf scene after more than a decade away. He is set to showcase his talents at the Australian Open over the next two years on Melbourne's renowned sandbelt courses.

Golf Australia revealed that McIlroy will compete at the Royal Melbourne composite course this December and at Kingston Heath in 2026. Interestingly, Kingston Heath is earmarked to host the Presidents Cup in 2028, marking its fourth Australian appearance.

McIlroy aims to bag his second Stonehaven Cup, having previously won the Australian Open in 2013 at Royal Sydney. His return underscores the event's importance in shaping the global golf landscape, with Royal Melbourne last playing host to the Open in 1991.

(With inputs from agencies.)

