Dynamic Sports World: Thrilling Upsets, Bold Moves, and Promising Futures

In a dramatic turn of events, the Indiana Pacers emerged from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers, securing their spot in the next round of the NBA playoffs with a 114-105 win. Likewise, the Oklahoma City Thunder prevailed over the Denver Nuggets by reversing a nine-point lag late in the game, establishing a lead in the series.

On the golf front, Xander Schauffele is gearing up to defend his PGA Championship title, facing off with the world's top players Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler. Meanwhile, in the WNBA, the Connecticut Sun's owners are exploring a potential sale, potentially signaling a relocation for the franchise.

Elsewhere, MLB's Chicago Cubs adjust their lineup in response to injuries, while the basketball world mourns the loss of Larry Miller, former North Carolina star. Additionally, Pete Rose may now be considered for the Baseball Hall of Fame following his removal from MLB's ineligible list, marking a significant moment in sports history.

