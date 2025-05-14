Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: Striker Set for Possible Comeback with Matildas
Matildas striker Sam Kerr is nearing a return 15 months post knee surgery. Australia's coach Tom Sermanni indicates she might be ready for upcoming matches if Chelsea agrees. Kerr hasn't played internationally since November 2023, with potential features in double-headers looming in June and July.
- Country:
- Australia
Matildas striker Sam Kerr, sidelined for 15 months following knee surgery, may soon make her international return. Australia's caretaker coach, Tom Sermanni, suggested Wednesday that Kerr could be available for the next international window, contingent upon the decision of her club, Chelsea.
Kerr last played for Australia after scoring her record 69th international goal in November 2023 against Taiwan. Sermanni remarked on her progress, though noted a return would be determined camp-by-camp and aligned with Chelsea's schedule as they wrap up their season.
Sermanni mentioned the plausibility of Kerr joining the Matildas for double-headers against Slovenia and Panama by June and July. The coach remains in constant touch with Kerr, highlighting her happiness with partner Kristie Mewis and their new child.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia's Youth Decides: A Battle Against the Right-wing Resurgence
Les Kiss Set to Lead the Wallabies: A New Era in Australian Rugby
Deadly Lunch: The Poison Mushroom Trial Captivating Australia
Australia's Wine Export Wave to China Hits Calm Waters
Poisoned Luncheon Ordeal: The Trial Captivating Australia