Sam Kerr's Anticipated Return: Striker Set for Possible Comeback with Matildas

Matildas striker Sam Kerr, sidelined for 15 months following knee surgery, may soon make her international return. Australia's caretaker coach, Tom Sermanni, suggested Wednesday that Kerr could be available for the next international window, contingent upon the decision of her club, Chelsea.

Kerr last played for Australia after scoring her record 69th international goal in November 2023 against Taiwan. Sermanni remarked on her progress, though noted a return would be determined camp-by-camp and aligned with Chelsea's schedule as they wrap up their season.

Sermanni mentioned the plausibility of Kerr joining the Matildas for double-headers against Slovenia and Panama by June and July. The coach remains in constant touch with Kerr, highlighting her happiness with partner Kristie Mewis and their new child.

