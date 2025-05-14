ISRL Season 2: A Roaring Start with Record Registrations and Star-Studded Lineup

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has set the stage for a thrilling second season with an astonishing 89 rider registrations in the first three weeks alone, outpacing last season's figures. The league announced that all prominent athletes from Season 1 have confirmed their return, heralding a season of sensational growth.

Rider registrations have surged from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with renowned athletes like Matt Moss, Jordi Tixier, and Reid Taylor making a comeback. The presence of champions like Alexander Fedortsov and Adrien Escoffier, alongside rising Indian talent, promises an exhilarating competition for fans around the world.

ISRL Co-Founder Eeshan Lokhande expressed enthusiasm about the league's growth, highlighting the overwhelming response as a testament to the success of their debut season. With Bollywood icon Salman Khan as the brand ambassador, the ISRL aims to captivate a broader audience as it races into new Indian cities from October to December 2025.

