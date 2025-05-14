Left Menu

ISRL Season 2: A Roaring Start with Record Registrations and Star-Studded Lineup

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has recorded an impressive 89 registrations for Season 2 within the first three weeks, surpassing Season 1's total in record time. With top riders returning, including international stars, the league is set to deliver an exhilarating season of motorsport excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:50 IST
ISRL Season 2: A Roaring Start with Record Registrations and Star-Studded Lineup
Stars of ISRL (Photo: ISRL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) has set the stage for a thrilling second season with an astonishing 89 rider registrations in the first three weeks alone, outpacing last season's figures. The league announced that all prominent athletes from Season 1 have confirmed their return, heralding a season of sensational growth.

Rider registrations have surged from the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, with renowned athletes like Matt Moss, Jordi Tixier, and Reid Taylor making a comeback. The presence of champions like Alexander Fedortsov and Adrien Escoffier, alongside rising Indian talent, promises an exhilarating competition for fans around the world.

ISRL Co-Founder Eeshan Lokhande expressed enthusiasm about the league's growth, highlighting the overwhelming response as a testament to the success of their debut season. With Bollywood icon Salman Khan as the brand ambassador, the ISRL aims to captivate a broader audience as it races into new Indian cities from October to December 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

