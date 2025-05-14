Left Menu

Dan Ashworth Takes Charge of FA's New Vision

Dan Ashworth has been appointed as the first chief football officer of the Football Association, overseeing strategic oversight of England's teams and leading upgrades at St. George's Park ahead of Euro 2028. Ashworth has previously held roles with the FA and several Premier League teams.

In a significant development, Dan Ashworth has been appointed as the Football Association's first chief football officer. The announcement, made on Wednesday, outlines Ashworth's new role which will include strategic oversight across England's men's and women's teams.

Ashworth's responsibilities extend to spearheading the rebirth of St. George's Park. The training center is on the brink of a substantial renovation in preparation for England's co-hosting of Euro 2028, aimed at enhancing its world-class performance facilities and pitches.

Before this role, the 54-year-old held notable positions within the FA, including director of elite development and technical director between 2013 and 2019. Ashworth's career also features stints with Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Manchester United, although his tenure at the latter was brief. His extensive experience also includes a technical director role at both West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

