ICC Women's Rankings Shake-Up: England and India Close In on Australia

In a significant update from the International Cricket Council, the Women's ODI team rankings were recalculated this Wednesday, reflecting shifting dynamics among the top contenders.

Australia continues to hold the top position, yet their lead has been reduced significantly to 40 points following an annual recalibration of rating points. Previously holding a 44-point lead, Australia now has 167 rating points. Meanwhile, England strengthened its standing in second place with 127 points, closely tailed by India in third, who increased their tally by eight points to 121, narrowing the gap with England to just six points.

The recalibration, covering matches played from May 2022 to April 2024, has led to some notable shifts in the rankings. New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka maintain their places in the top six. However, South Africa experiences a drop of nine points, affecting their long-term standing as matches post-April 2024 assume full weightage. Notably, West Indies, who were semi-finalists in 2022, fell to ninth after dropping ten points, with Bangladesh and Pakistan advancing to seventh and eighth, respectively. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)