Coco Gauff Shines at Italian Open: A Semifinal Showdown

Coco Gauff continued her winning streak against Mirra Andreeva, securing a spot in the Italian Open semifinals with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory. Gauff remains undefeated against Andreeva and will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen next. Rome serves as the final preparation ground before the French Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:20 IST
Coco Gauff demonstrated her dominance on the clay court, advancing to the Italian Open semifinals with a thrilling win over Mirra Andreeva.

Gauff, known for her aggressive play, secured the victory in two sets and will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen in the next stage.

The Rome tournament, a crucial prelude to the French Open starting on May 25, promises more intense matchups. In men's action, Carlos Alcaraz encountered fitness challenges ahead of his match against Jack Draper, adding intrigue to his pursuit of the title.

