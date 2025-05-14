Coco Gauff Shines at Italian Open: A Semifinal Showdown

Coco Gauff demonstrated her dominance on the clay court, advancing to the Italian Open semifinals with a thrilling win over Mirra Andreeva.

Gauff, known for her aggressive play, secured the victory in two sets and will face either Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen in the next stage.

The Rome tournament, a crucial prelude to the French Open starting on May 25, promises more intense matchups. In men's action, Carlos Alcaraz encountered fitness challenges ahead of his match against Jack Draper, adding intrigue to his pursuit of the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)