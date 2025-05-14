FIA Eases Penalties for Drivers' Language Infractions as Rule Changes Roll Out

The FIA has announced a significant reduction in penalties for drivers using foul language, cutting fines by 50% and giving stewards wider discretion in enforcing these rules. Announced on Wednesday, the new regulations come after ongoing tension between Formula One competitors and FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem over language use during events.

This follows a progressive move within the world championship rallying discipline, where drivers reached a consensus in April on dividing events into controlled and uncontrolled zones. The initiative is now set to be implemented across all FIA-sanctioned events, refining the competitive environment and preserving sportsmanship.

Stewards now have the authority to suspend a penalty for first-time offences and are guided to distinguish between controlled spaces, like press conferences, and more spontaneous settings such as race tracks. Underlining the sport's drive for exemplary conduct, FIA's updates to Appendix B ensure stewards manage conduct effectively without compromising motor sport's integrity.

