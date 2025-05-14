Mads Pedersen's Sprint Dominance at Giro d'Italia Shines Again

Mads Pedersen once again demonstrated his impressive sprinting prowess by seizing victory in stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. This win marked his third triumphant finish in this year's race, further solidifying his lead.

The 151km route from Celglie Messapica to Matera saw Pedersen grappling with the pace during the final climb, but his resilience paid off with a well-timed early sprint. Despite Italian contender Edoardo Zambanini making a late charge, he had to be content with second place, narrowly beaten by Pedersen.

Britain's Tom Pidcock secured the third position, while Pedersen's victory extended his lead to 17 seconds over Slovenian competitor Primoz Roglic. This latest win not only highlighted Pedersen's tactical acumen but also his robust form in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)