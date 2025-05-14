Left Menu

Mads Pedersen's Sprint Dominance at Giro d'Italia Shines Again

Mads Pedersen secured his third stage victory at the Giro d'Italia, winning stage five. Despite struggling with the final climb's pace, he managed a successful sprint finish. Italian Edoardo Zambanini finished second, with Britain's Tom Pidcock in third. Pedersen's overall lead increased to 17 seconds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 21:15 IST
Mads Pedersen once again demonstrated his impressive sprinting prowess by seizing victory in stage five of the Giro d'Italia on Wednesday. This win marked his third triumphant finish in this year's race, further solidifying his lead.

The 151km route from Celglie Messapica to Matera saw Pedersen grappling with the pace during the final climb, but his resilience paid off with a well-timed early sprint. Despite Italian contender Edoardo Zambanini making a late charge, he had to be content with second place, narrowly beaten by Pedersen.

Britain's Tom Pidcock secured the third position, while Pedersen's victory extended his lead to 17 seconds over Slovenian competitor Primoz Roglic. This latest win not only highlighted Pedersen's tactical acumen but also his robust form in the competition.

