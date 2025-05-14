Left Menu

Clash at Asian Chess Championship: Sarin vs. Daneshvar in Battle for Gold

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin secured his third consecutive win but remains a point behind Iranian leader Bardiya Daneshvar at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship. Mongolia's Mungunzul Bat-Erdene leads the women's section. The championship heads into its final round with exciting matchups anticipated.

Indian Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, a top contender, registered his third consecutive victory at the Asian Individual Open Chess Championship. However, he still trails a point behind Iran's Bardiya Daneshvar, the current leader, as the competition heads into its final round on Wednesday.

Sarin, who was heavily favored before the event, bested fellow Indian S P Sethuraman. Meanwhile, Daneshvar increased his lead by defeating Indian Grandmaster Abhimanyu Puranik, giving him an impressive total of seven points out of eight, solidifying his lead.

In the women's division, Mongolia's Mungunzul Bat-Erdene took a significant step towards the title by defeating Srija Sheshadri, taking her tally to seven points and enjoying a full-point lead over her closest rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

