Maharashtra Nears Victory at Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Maharashtra is on the brink of securing the team championship title at the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 as the event nears its conclusion. Their athletes have secured a commanding lead with 10 gold medals from track and field competitions, outpacing Haryana and Rajasthan, currently sitting at second and third place.

Despite not making it to the top 10 teams, host state Bihar has significantly impacted the Games. They increased their gold medal count with unexpected wins in Thang-Ta, a traditional martial art from Northeast India. The victories in Gaya were directed under the guidance of a Manipuri coach, marking a notable achievement for Bihar.

The Games have spotlighted emerging talents nurtured at various Khelo India and National Centres of Excellence. In the boxing segment, Mizoram's Samuel Zadeng surprised many by clinching gold in the 70 kg category. Meanwhile, Haryana boxers have maintained their dominance. In the football final, Jharkhand overcame Odisha in a thrilling match decided by a 5-4 shootout post a 2-2 draw at regulation time.

On wrestling's penultimate day, Haryana's athletes excelled, securing three out of seven gold medals. Manisha won in the girls' 69kg division, and Vineet and Sahil captured golds in their respective categories. As the final day approaches, with seven golds still contested in wrestling, Maharashtra's lead remains formidable, effectively securing their triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)