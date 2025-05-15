Left Menu

Team Penske's Speed Surge Simmers Excitement for Indy 500

Team Penske shows promising speed during Indianapolis 500 practice sessions. Alex Palou leads the pack with the fastest lap. Team Penske's partnerships, strategic paint schemes, and driver Tony Kanaan's unexpected return to backup Kyle Larson for the Memorial Day weekend double add layers of excitement to the racing saga.

Team Penske made significant strides in performance during the Indianapolis 500 practice sessions, with Alex Palou setting the fastest lap. Palou, a dominant figure this season, continues to showcase superior speed despite Chevrolet's resurgence through Penske drivers Will Power and Josef Newgarden.

Notably, Team Penske unveiled a unique paint scheme initiative—the 'Pennzoil Double'—featuring Joey Logano and Scott McLaughlin using the iconic 'Yellow Submarine' design in the upcoming Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. This nostalgic touch adds depth to Penske's racing story, connecting stock car and IndyCar history in a seamless transition.

Meanwhile, Tony Kanaan, a seasoned racer, returns amid weather-related challenges as a reserve driver for Kyle Larson's Memorial Day double bid. Although rain hindered his practice runs, Kanaan remains poised for potential competition, redrawing attention to his storied racing career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

