Selvam Karthi Gears Up for European Tour Comeback in FIH Pro League

The Indian Men's Hockey Team is gearing up for a challenging European leg in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25, where they will encounter strong opponents such as the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, and Belgium. A major highlight for the team is the return of forward Selvam Karthi to the national camp, as announced by Hockey India.

Having been recalled to the national team setup since the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, Karthi expressed his excitement about the opportunity. 'I'm very happy to be back in the national camp. My focus is on making it to the final squad for the FIH Hockey Pro League,’ he said. Karthi has been dedicatedly working on his own, and now the emphasis is on maintaining his efforts to secure his position in the team for upcoming major tournaments.

Looking forward to the matches in the Pro League, Karthi emphasized his readiness to showcase his skills as he has prior experience playing in Europe. 'I have played in Europe before, so it won't be unfamiliar. My goal is to contribute significantly to the team's success by scoring crucial goals,' he added. Underlining the tough competition expected from the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Argentina, Karthi explained that while the matches won't be easy, the Indian team plans to counter their opponents by capitalizing on its strengths. The team is currently intensifying its training, with Karthi eagerly participating in additional sessions to enhance his game.

(With inputs from agencies.)