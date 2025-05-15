Tim Southee Named England's Specialist Skills Consultant

Tim Southee, the accomplished New Zealand pacer, has been appointed as England's Specialist Skills Consultant for their five-match Test series against India. The announcement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

India's tour of England will commence with the first Test at Leeds on June 20, concluding with the final Test at The Oval from July 31 to August 4. Southee, who retired from international cricket in December 2024 as New Zealand's all-time leading wicket-taker, is set to enhance England's squad dynamics with his wealth of experience and diverse playing conditions knowledge.

Following his consultancy role, the 36-year-old will return to active competition in The Hundred, representing Birmingham Phoenix. His career boasts an impressive record, including 391 Test wickets, 221 ODI wickets, and 164 T20I wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)