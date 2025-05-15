PSV Eindhoven's Unbelievable Rise to Eredivisie Summit

PSV Eindhoven's remarkable ascent to the top of the Eredivisie standings has left fans and players astonished. After a crucial 4-1 victory against Heracles, aided by United States midfielder Malik Tillman's first-half goals, PSV supporters anxiously awaited results from Ajax's match at Groningen.

In a dramatic turn, Ajax conceded a goal deep in stoppage time, drawing 2-2 and extending their winless streak to four matches, thus squandering a nine-point lead. PSV's squad, including U.S. defender Sergiño Dest, celebrated their newfound top position, transforming a one-point deficit into a one-point lead.

The showdown approaches with PSV visiting Sparta Rotterdam simultaneously as Ajax hosts Twente. With both clubs secured for Champions League entry, only one will claim the trophy, overshadowing Ajax's potential season-ending collapse.

