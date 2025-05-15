Kusal Mendis Steps Up as Jos Buttler's IPL Playoffs Replacement

Kusal Mendis, the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper and batter, is set to join the Gujarat Titans for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. This development comes as Jos Buttler has been called up to play for England in their ODI series against the West Indies, starting May 29, coinciding with the IPL playoffs.

Mendis, who recently played in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Quetta Gladiators, opted not to continue in the PSL due to safety concerns, shifting his focus to the IPL, a tournament he hasn't previously participated in. According to ESPNcricinfo, his PSL performance saw him score 143 runs at a formidable strike rate of 168 across five matches.

In his T20 international career for Sri Lanka, Mendis has accumulated 1920 runs, featuring 15 fifties in 78 matches. Jos Buttler, prior to his departure, has been pivotal for the Gujarat Titans, securing 500 runs in 11 IPL matches. The Titans, currently leading the points table, are set to face Delhi Capitals on May 18 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)