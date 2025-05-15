Left Menu

Gotham FC Secures Star Striker Esther Gonzalez Until 2027

NWSL top goalscorer Esther Gonzalez has extended her contract with Gotham FC until 2027, ensuring a stable lineup despite offseason changes. Gonzalez, pivotal in Gotham’s championship, expressed her commitment to a unified team approach. Her leadership anchors the club amid notable player departures and strategic reshuffling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:36 IST
Gotham FC Secures Star Striker Esther Gonzalez Until 2027

Esther Gonzalez, the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) leading goalscorer, has secured her place at Gotham FC through the 2027 season, according to the club's announcement. This move solidifies the team's attacking prowess, given recent significant roster changes.

Gonzalez has been impressive this season with a league-leading seven goals in nine appearances. Her career at Gotham began after winning the Women's World Cup with Spain in 2023. She soon played a decisive role in securing the club's first championship, scoring the winner against Seattle Reign.

Having emerged as a dependable figure, Gonzalez emphasized teamwork and hard work as key contributors to their success. Her extension provides stability as the club navigates player turnover, with influential figures moving across international teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025