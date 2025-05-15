Gotham FC Secures Star Striker Esther Gonzalez Until 2027

Esther Gonzalez, the National Women's Soccer League's (NWSL) leading goalscorer, has secured her place at Gotham FC through the 2027 season, according to the club's announcement. This move solidifies the team's attacking prowess, given recent significant roster changes.

Gonzalez has been impressive this season with a league-leading seven goals in nine appearances. Her career at Gotham began after winning the Women's World Cup with Spain in 2023. She soon played a decisive role in securing the club's first championship, scoring the winner against Seattle Reign.

Having emerged as a dependable figure, Gonzalez emphasized teamwork and hard work as key contributors to their success. Her extension provides stability as the club navigates player turnover, with influential figures moving across international teams.

