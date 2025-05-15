Left Menu

Master Minds: Shetty and Kapadi Dominate All India Chess Championship

Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi, both leading with six points, dominate the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship. Kapadi secured his sixth victory, while Shetty overcame Woman Candidate Master Kirti Patel. Vageesh Swaminathan remains in third place, followed by several intense matches that highlighted competitive standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:36 IST
Master Minds: Shetty and Kapadi Dominate All India Chess Championship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling show of strategy and skill, Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi are leading the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship, each securing six points by the conclusion of round six.

Kapadi, using the black pieces, successfully outmaneuvered Shreyas G Gokhale, achieving his sixth consecutive victory. Shetty, also playing the black pieces, claimed a challenging win over Woman Candidate Master Kirti Patel, keeping him in strong contention for the title.

Vageesh Swaminathan, holding the ELO rating of 1763, follows closely in third place with 5.5 points after defeating Hridaya Goyal. The championship saw competitive matches, with results showcasing a mix of victories, losses, and draws among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025