Master Minds: Shetty and Kapadi Dominate All India Chess Championship

In a thrilling show of strategy and skill, Darsh Shetty and Yash Kapadi are leading the All India Chess Masters FIDE Rating Chess Championship, each securing six points by the conclusion of round six.

Kapadi, using the black pieces, successfully outmaneuvered Shreyas G Gokhale, achieving his sixth consecutive victory. Shetty, also playing the black pieces, claimed a challenging win over Woman Candidate Master Kirti Patel, keeping him in strong contention for the title.

Vageesh Swaminathan, holding the ELO rating of 1763, follows closely in third place with 5.5 points after defeating Hridaya Goyal. The championship saw competitive matches, with results showcasing a mix of victories, losses, and draws among participants.

(With inputs from agencies.)