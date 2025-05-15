Asian Kings Set to Dazzle in Intercontinental Cricket Showcase

The newly announced Asian Kings are set to debut in the Intercontinental Legends Championship, a tournament slated from May 27 to June 5, 2025, at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Co-owned by leadership expert Priyanka Kadam and astrologer Hemant Jass, the Asian Kings will feature cricketing icons like former Indian stalwart Suresh Raina, ex-Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Afghanistan's former captain Asghar Afghan, with Raina taking on the role of captain.

In sharing their excitement, co-owner Priyanka Kadam expressed her passion for empowering talent and uniting Asian fans, while Hemant Jass conveyed his excitement in merging his love for astrology and sports. According to ILC founder Rahul Hudda, the team's unique formation aligns with the championship's vision of a global cricketing spectacle. The event teams up six franchises from continents worldwide, culminating in an eagerly awaited final on June 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)