Left Menu

Masters Champion McIlroy Faces Early Challenge at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy began his PGA Championship with a mixed performance, trailing early co-leaders Luke Donald and Stephan Jaeger. Despite early struggles and the difficult Green Mile stretch, McIlroy finished strong. Notable golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele also faced challenges on the course's opening day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:59 IST
Masters Champion McIlroy Faces Early Challenge at PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy, fresh off completing the career Grand Slam, started his PGA Championship journey trailing early leaders. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Germany's Stephan Jaeger set the pace, both shooting at four under.

The opening round saw McIlroy, alongside top golfers Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, struggle at the challenging Green Mile section, each carding a double-bogey.

While the weather posed challenges due to earlier rain, it added a layer of complexity to the already tough course conditions at the season's second major tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025