Masters Champion McIlroy Faces Early Challenge at PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy began his PGA Championship with a mixed performance, trailing early co-leaders Luke Donald and Stephan Jaeger. Despite early struggles and the difficult Green Mile stretch, McIlroy finished strong. Notable golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele also faced challenges on the course's opening day.
Rory McIlroy, fresh off completing the career Grand Slam, started his PGA Championship journey trailing early leaders. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Germany's Stephan Jaeger set the pace, both shooting at four under.
The opening round saw McIlroy, alongside top golfers Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, struggle at the challenging Green Mile section, each carding a double-bogey.
While the weather posed challenges due to earlier rain, it added a layer of complexity to the already tough course conditions at the season's second major tournament.
