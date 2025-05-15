Left Menu

Kyle Jamieson Joins Punjab Kings as Lockie Ferguson's IPL Replacement

Punjab Kings announced Kyle Jamieson as Lockie Ferguson's replacement in IPL 2025 after Ferguson was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Jamieson, acquired for INR 2 Crore, joins PBKS as they compete for a top spot. Ferguson's notable IPL career included stints with KKR, Gujarat Titans, and RCB.

Kyle Jamieson. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have officially signed New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson, who has been sidelined for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 due to a hamstring injury. This announcement, detailed in an IPL media advisory, marks Jamieson's entry into the team with a remuneration of INR 2 Crore.

Lockie Ferguson, who has accumulated an impressive IPL record of 51 wickets from 49 matches with an average of 30.00 and an economy rate of 8.97, had been a vital part of several IPL franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His standout performance came during his tenure with the Gujarat Titans in 2022, contributing 12 wickets to their title-winning campaign.

Kyle Jamieson, who made his IPL debut in 2021 after being drafted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for a significant sum of 15 crores, brings his experience of nine wickets from nine IPL matches with an average of 29.89. Expected to bolster PBKS's bowling line-up, Jamieson's arrival comes as the team currently holds third place on the points table, seeking to strengthen their position in the forthcoming match against Rajasthan Royals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

