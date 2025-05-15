Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba: Continuing Saga in Inter Miami

In a significant development for Inter Miami, Jordi Alba has signed a contract extension, pledging his commitment to the Major League Soccer team through 2027. This move potentially sets the stage for his continued collaboration with Lionel Messi, his teammate of 12 seasons, including nine at Barcelona.

While Alba's future is settled, Messi's continuation with Inter Miami remains under discussion, with the club working on a deal. Alba expressed his desire to keep competing and acknowledged the affection he receives from the club's fans as a motivating factor for his decision.

Alba's track record is remarkable, with five goals and 15 assists in the previous MLS season, making him a crucial player for Inter Miami. His influence was instrumental in the team securing the Supporters' Shield and setting a new points record last season.

