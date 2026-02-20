Riding the Messi Mania: MLS Gears Up for a Landmark Year

Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer (MLS), expresses awe at the transformative period for the league as it heads into its 31st season. With the World Cup returning to North America and the influence of football icon Lionel Messi, MLS stands at the cusp of a significant era.

Garber, optimistic about MLS's future, underscores the opportunity presented by the World Cup to foster a lasting legacy for soccer across the continent. He notes the evolving relationship between MLS and the U.S. men's national team, highlighting the league's broadening cultural appeal.

Despite facing skepticism, primarily due to comparisons with established European leagues, Garber is confident in MLS's potential to win over global and local fans. The arrival of Messi at Inter Miami in 2023 has notably bolstered the league's profile, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)