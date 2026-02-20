Left Menu

Riding the Messi Mania: MLS Gears Up for a Landmark Year

MLS commissioner Don Garber reflects on two monumental events reshaping Major League Soccer: the return of the World Cup to North America and Lionel Messi's impact on the league. Garber emphasizes the opportunity for lasting legacy, as MLS navigates skepticism and seeks to deepen its cultural footprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:38 IST
Riding the Messi Mania: MLS Gears Up for a Landmark Year

Don Garber, the commissioner of Major League Soccer (MLS), expresses awe at the transformative period for the league as it heads into its 31st season. With the World Cup returning to North America and the influence of football icon Lionel Messi, MLS stands at the cusp of a significant era.

Garber, optimistic about MLS's future, underscores the opportunity presented by the World Cup to foster a lasting legacy for soccer across the continent. He notes the evolving relationship between MLS and the U.S. men's national team, highlighting the league's broadening cultural appeal.

Despite facing skepticism, primarily due to comparisons with established European leagues, Garber is confident in MLS's potential to win over global and local fans. The arrival of Messi at Inter Miami in 2023 has notably bolstered the league's profile, setting the stage for unprecedented growth and attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

Argentina's Grain Ports Resume Operations Amid Labor Reform Strikes

 Global
2
Umpires Ready for T20 World Cup Super 8 Matchups

Umpires Ready for T20 World Cup Super 8 Matchups

 India
3
DDA Revolutionizes Delhi Housing and Urban Development Landscape

DDA Revolutionizes Delhi Housing and Urban Development Landscape

 India
4
Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Emergency Tariffs, Global Economic Ripple Effects Expected

Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Emergency Tariffs, Global Economic Ripple Ef...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026