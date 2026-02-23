Left Menu

Messi Cleared of Policy Breach in MLS Incident

Lionel Messi has been cleared of any policy violations after an MLS review found he did not enter a restricted area following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat at LAFC. The incident, involving Messi and team-mate Luis Suarez, occurred at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and was caught on video.

Lionel Messi has been exonerated by Major League Soccer after a review concluded that he did not breach any policies following Inter Miami's season-opening loss at LAFC. According to a league spokesperson, the area Messi entered post-match was not designated as restricted, nor was it the referees' locker room. The determination followed careful examination of video footage capturing the incident, in which Messi was momentarily restrained by team-mate Luis Suarez before proceeding through a doorway.

The incident took place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday and was part of what became the most-attended match in MLS opening weekend history, drawing 75,673 spectators. The spokesperson mentioned that restricted areas at the venue would be clearly marked with signage, implying no rules were broken by Messi.

Attempts to obtain a comment from Inter Miami were unsuccessful at the time of reporting. Despite the loss, the defending champions remain a focal point in the league, reflecting the increasing popularity and competitive nature of MLS.

