WTA's Steve Simon Steps Down Amid Controversy

Steve Simon, chairman of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), is set to step down from his position in December following a 10-year tenure with the organization. The announcement was made by the governing body of women's tennis on Thursday.

Simon joined the WTA in 2015 as the chief executive and was succeeded in that role by Portia Archer in July. In a statement, Simon reflected on his time with the WTA, saying, "Since day one, I have worked to deliver positive change and growth for women's tennis... and to promote dialogue and collaboration between players, tournaments, and partners across the game. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to watching the continued rise of women's tennis in years to come."

Simon's tenure was not without controversy; he faced criticism from players over the decision to hold the 2023 WTA Finals outdoors in Cancun, Mexico. The tournament was subsequently relocated to Saudi Arabia, a move that also met with wide criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)