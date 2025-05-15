Left Menu

WTA's Steve Simon Steps Down Amid Controversy

Steve Simon, chairman of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), will resign in December after a decade with the organization. Simon faced criticism for holding the 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun, later moved to Saudi Arabia. Simon emphasized his contributions to women's tennis growth and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 21:38 IST
WTA's Steve Simon Steps Down Amid Controversy

Steve Simon, chairman of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), is set to step down from his position in December following a 10-year tenure with the organization. The announcement was made by the governing body of women's tennis on Thursday.

Simon joined the WTA in 2015 as the chief executive and was succeeded in that role by Portia Archer in July. In a statement, Simon reflected on his time with the WTA, saying, "Since day one, I have worked to deliver positive change and growth for women's tennis... and to promote dialogue and collaboration between players, tournaments, and partners across the game. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look forward to watching the continued rise of women's tennis in years to come."

Simon's tenure was not without controversy; he faced criticism from players over the decision to hold the 2023 WTA Finals outdoors in Cancun, Mexico. The tournament was subsequently relocated to Saudi Arabia, a move that also met with wide criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025