In a dramatic turn of events during the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal briefly left the field in protest over a disputed penalty decision. The team returned to secure a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco, thanks to Pape Gueye's extra-time goal.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy voiced the team's determination to win and bring the trophy home after a month-long tournament, emphasizing that "football won." The controversy arose from a last-minute penalty decision, which Mendy successfully defended against a Panenka-style attempt.

Senegal's decisive stance, led by coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and reinforced by star player Sadio Mane, reflects their collective resolve. Millions of Senegalese fans celebrate this hard-fought victory, marking a significant achievement for the team.