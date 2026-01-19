Left Menu

Senegal's Triumph: Controversy and Resolve at the Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal secured a dramatic victory in the Africa Cup of Nations final against Morocco despite a contentious penalty decision. After initially leaving the field in protest, the team returned to win 1-0 with an extra-time goal. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy emphasized the resilience and pride of the Senegalese side.

In a dramatic turn of events during the Africa Cup of Nations final, Senegal briefly left the field in protest over a disputed penalty decision. The team returned to secure a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco, thanks to Pape Gueye's extra-time goal.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy voiced the team's determination to win and bring the trophy home after a month-long tournament, emphasizing that "football won." The controversy arose from a last-minute penalty decision, which Mendy successfully defended against a Panenka-style attempt.

Senegal's decisive stance, led by coach Pape Bouna Thiaw and reinforced by star player Sadio Mane, reflects their collective resolve. Millions of Senegalese fans celebrate this hard-fought victory, marking a significant achievement for the team.

