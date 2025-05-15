Left Menu

Who Will Lead India's Test Squad? The Debate Over the Next Skipper

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:07 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • India

The race for India's next Test captain is heating up ahead of the England tour, with Shubman Gill emerging as a potential frontrunner. However, cricket veteran R Ashwin recommends considering other experienced candidates such as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja for the leadership role.

The national squad will be selected in late May, amidst discussions centering around new captaincy options. Ashwin, in a YouTube discussion, emphasized that while many tout Gill as the probable leader, Bumrah and Jadeja shouldn't be overlooked, given their experience.

Ashwin proposed an innovative approach, suggesting that candidates be mentored for two years before assuming full-time captaincy, to give them ample preparation time. He further noted Bumrah's past injuries shouldn't prevent leadership consideration, citing Australia's Pat Cummins as a successful precedent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

