Surprise Overturn: Jimmy Lai's Fraud Conviction Quashed by Hong Kong Court

A Hong Kong court overturned the fraud conviction of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. This unexpected decision comes shortly after Lai was sentenced for national security charges. Despite this legal win, Lai remains imprisoned for 20 years, with his case attracting international attention and criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:06 IST
Jimmy Lai

In a surprising turn of events, pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai's fraud conviction was overturned by a Hong Kong court on Thursday. The court decision came soon after Lai was imprisoned for 20 years on separate national security charges, marking a rare legal victory for the prominent China critic.

The judges, Jeremy Poon, Anthea Pang, and Derek Pang, allowed the appeal to proceed, citing errors made by a lower court. Despite quashing the fraud conviction, Lai remains behind bars for a national security case that has drawn international condemnation from countries like the U.S. and Britain.

Despite his health deteriorating due to years in solitary confinement, Lai continues to draw widespread support from rights groups and democratic nations. The U.S. has been vocal in its criticism, with President Donald Trump addressing the situation directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping during diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

