Richard Pybus Takes on Afghanistan Cricket Challenge

Richard Pybus has expressed no reservations about relocating to Afghanistan to assume the role of head coach for the national cricket team, following Jonathan Trott's departure. The national cricket scene in Afghanistan is facing challenges due to political circumstances, with home games taking place in the United Arab Emirates.

Prior foreign coaches generally based themselves outside the country, joining the team during training camps in the UAE or India ahead of international events. However, the Afghanistan Cricket Board now wants the new coach and support staff to be situated in Afghanistan to better engage with domestic talent.

Pybus, a seasoned coach with past roles in West Indies, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, is ready to embrace this task. He looks forward to scouting players and collaborating with selectors to enhance the team's development, with an immediate focus on preparing for a series against Sri Lanka.

