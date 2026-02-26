CPI(M) Leader Alleges Murder Attempt on Kerala Health Minister

CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan has accused an alleged 'suicide attacker' of attempting to murder Kerala's Health Minister, Veena George, during a protest by KSU activists at Kannur railway station. Jayarajan presented video evidence supporting his allegations while condemning the act as 'highly condemnable.'

The CPI(M) leader criticized the opposition, particularly Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and Congress, for not taking stern action against the attackers. Although the opposition denied attacking the minister, they acknowledged placing a wreath at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, purportedly symbolizing her 'death.'

The protest stemmed from alleged medical negligence incidents at Kerala's government hospitals. Five KSU activists have been arrested in connection with the protest. Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged a corporate takeover of private hospitals in Kerala, aimed at defaming government institutions.

