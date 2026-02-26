Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Strategy: A Regional Power Play

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his stance of hostility towards South Korea, declaring his nation's capability to destroy it if threatened, while leaving open a dialogue option with the U.S. Kim emphasized expanding nuclear capabilities and maintaining regional power in a recent party congress speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:02 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has once again highlighted his country's nuclear capabilities, warning that the North could 'completely destroy' South Korea if its security is threatened. While he maintains a hardline stance with Seoul, Kim has shown a willingness to resume discussions with Washington.

The recent Workers' Party congress saw Kim outlining goals to fortify his nuclear arsenal over the next five years. This includes expanding intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities and deploying more tactical nuclear systems aimed at South Korea. The congress also demonstrated Kim's focus on establishing a stronger regional presence, backed by ties with Russia and China.

While the North's military rhetoric is sharp, experts believe the real aim is to enhance regional influence rather than incite immediate conflict. Kim sees South Korea more as an obstacle than a mediator in dealing with the U.S. and has rejected its diplomacy efforts. The North continues to frame its narrative around a perceived U.S. 'hostile policy,' calling for peaceful coexistence only if Washington retracts these stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

