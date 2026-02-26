Monaco's Europa Dream Hindered by Controversial Red Card
Monaco's Champions League hopes were dashed as Mamadou Coulibaly's red card turned the tide in favor of Paris Saint-Germain, who advanced with a 5-4 aggregate win. Leading 1-0, Monaco lost momentum after the midfielder’s sending off. PSG capitalized, scoring twice to equalize, with a late Monaco goal arriving too late.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:03 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:03 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris Saint-Germain capitalized on a controversial red card to overcome AS Monaco in their Champions League playoff, drawing 2-2 and winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate.
Mamadou Coulibaly's dismissal for Monaco, while they were leading 1-0 and level on aggregate, shifted momentum towards PSG.
PSG's Marquinhos and Kvaratskhelia found the net, rendering Jordan Teze's late equalizer insufficient for Monaco.
(With inputs from agencies.)