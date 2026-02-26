Monaco's Europa Dream Hindered by Controversial Red Card

Paris Saint-Germain capitalized on a controversial red card to overcome AS Monaco in their Champions League playoff, drawing 2-2 and winning the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

Mamadou Coulibaly's dismissal for Monaco, while they were leading 1-0 and level on aggregate, shifted momentum towards PSG.

PSG's Marquinhos and Kvaratskhelia found the net, rendering Jordan Teze's late equalizer insufficient for Monaco.

(With inputs from agencies.)