Cristiano Ronaldo Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes for 2023, marking the third consecutive year and the fifth time in his career he has achieved this distinction. The Portuguese forward's estimated total earnings stand at about $275 million, following his lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo's earnings ballooned by an additional $15 million, thanks to off-field endorsements and significant sponsorship deals, bolstered by his extensive social media following of 939 million people as of May. While Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry climbed to second place in the rankings with $156 million, Tyson Fury cemented his third-place position with $135 million.

Lionel Messi, despite dropping to fifth place, maintained his earnings at $135 million, benefiting from sponsorships with Adidas and Apple. Notably, Major League Baseball's Juan Soto made headlines by signing a historic $765 million contract, earning him a seventh-place spot with $114 million in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)