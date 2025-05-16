Left Menu

Debate Over Expanding 2030 World Cup to 64 Teams Heats Up

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has shown some support for CONMEBOL's proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. Meeting at the FIFA Congress, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez emphasized creativity for the tournament's centenary. However, CONCACAF's Victor Montagliani opposes the expansion, citing concerns about feasibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 02:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has signaled tentative support for the South American soccer authority CONMEBOL's ambitious proposal to expand the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams. Speaking at the 75th FIFA Congress in Paraguay, Infantino expressed that 'every idea is a good idea' and merits consideration.

During the congress, CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez urged member associations to think outside the box as the tournament's 100th anniversary approaches. 'The 100-year celebration will be something special,' Dominguez noted, encouraging innovative solutions to include more teams in the upcoming centennial event.

Despite these endorsements, CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani remained critical. He argued that expanding further from the already increased 48-team format, slated for 2026, is premature. "It just doesn't feel right," Montagliani stated, casting doubt on the viability of a 64-team tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

