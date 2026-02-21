IOC Clears Infantino Amid Political Neutrality Concerns

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced it would not pursue actions against Gianni Infantino, its member and FIFA's President, after his participation in a politically charged event in Washington, D.C.

Infantino recently aligned FIFA with Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative. The IOC confirmed FIFA's development activities in Gaza align with its international sports federation role, allowing the matter to be put to rest.

Kirsty Coventry, IOC President, initially considered the neutrality concerns but later confirmed the decision to close the investigation. Infantino's future presence in IOC meetings remains uncertain, despite the convening in Milan.

(With inputs from agencies.)