Infantino's Surprising Presence at Board of Peace Sparks IOC Scrutiny
IOC President Kirsty Coventry was unaware of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's participation in the Board of Peace meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Infantino's role, involving FIFA's agreement to construct sports facilities in Gaza, will be reviewed for potential breaches of Olympic Charter political neutrality guidelines.
International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry expressed surprise upon learning of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino's attendance at a Board of Peace meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. Coventry emphasized the necessity of reviewing potential Olympic Charter breaches.
The meeting, which centered on Gaza's reconstruction and involved an on-stage appearance by Infantino, highlighted FIFA's commitment to building sports infrastructures like pitches and stadiums in the region. Coventry noted the IOC's political neutrality policy, suggesting a deeper inquiry into the matter.
Trump presented with FIFA's peace prize, has engaged Infantino in diplomatic contexts before. With the upcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the ramifications of Infantino's political associations pose a significant focus for the IOC.
(With inputs from agencies.)
