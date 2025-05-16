Sports Stars Make Headlines: Rollins, Kemp and Surprising PGA Developments
Recent sports news highlights include the death of ex-Minnesota Twins player Rich Rollins and the retirement of Tony Kemp. The PGA Championship sees controversy over ball placement rules, while Luke Donald shines in the first round. Elsewhere, Jasmine Paolini makes tennis history in Rome, and the Indianapolis Colts apologize for a controversial video.
Former Minnesota Twins All-Star infielder Rich Rollins has passed away at the age of 87. Rollins was a key player for the Twins during his 1961-68 tenure and earned All-Star recognition in 1962.
Tony Kemp, a versatile second baseman and outfielder, has announced his retirement from Major League Baseball after a nine-season career spanning multiple teams, including the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles.
In the PGA Championship, top golfers express dissatisfaction with the rule mandating that balls be played as they lie, despite challenges from muddy fairways. European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald impresses with a strong start, sharing the lead after the first round.
