Jhonattan Vegas Makes History with Stellar Opening at PGA Championship

In a remarkable turn of events at the PGA Championship, Venezuela's Jhonattan Vegas seized the lead with an extraordinary performance on Thursday. The seasoned golfer achieved a seven-under-par 64, marked by a phenomenal birdie spree, at North Carolina's Quail Hollow Club.

Vegas, at 40, took full advantage of the drying course conditions, darting ahead with five birdies over his last six holes. He holds a two-shot lead over Australia's Cam Davis and American Ryan Gerard, marking a historic first for Venezuelan players in a major.

Golf heavyweights Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler faced challenges, with McIlroy posting a disappointing 74. As Vegas shines, the PGA Championship promises an exciting continuation filled with surprises and standout performances.

